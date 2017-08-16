Fara Williams: Reading Women sign England midfielder from Arsenal

Fara Williams moved to Arsenal in January 2016.

Reading Women have signed England midfielder Fara Williams from Arsenal on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old, who has won a record 165 caps for her country, was part of the Lionesses' squad that reached the Euro 2017 semi-finals.

"I knew when I finished the league last year with Arsenal that Reading was the only club I wanted to come to," Williams told the club website.

"The club wants to win trophies and I want to be a part of it."

Williams joined Arsenal in 2016, following eight years at Everton and four with Liverpool, with whom she twice won the Women's Super League.

She began her career with Chelsea and has also played for Charlton.

Williams has been to seven major tournaments with England, including helping Mark Sampson's side to third place at the 2015 World Cup, and was part of the Great Britain squad at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Reading manager Kelly Chambers said: "Signing Fara shows where the club is at now and our ambition of where we want to go.

"We want to be competing with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the table and bringing in the likes of Fara will help us do that."