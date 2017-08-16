Ryan Shotton: Birmingham City delay Middlesbrough switch after injuries

Ryan Shotton has played 55 games and scored three goals for Birmingham

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has confirmed Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Ryan Shotton, but the transfer will not go through until cover has been brought to St Andrew's.

Shotton, 28, made his first appearance of the season as a substitute in Tuesday's goalless draw with Bolton.

"We have agreed terms with Middlesbrough," said Redknapp.

"But he will not be leaving until we have a replacement as we should have four central defenders on the books."

Shotton replaced the injured Michael Morrison from the bench on Tuesday, while Cheikh Ndoye also limped off to add to Blues' injury problems.

Morrison, 29, cut his nose while Ndoye, 31, is to have a scan on his foot.

Redknapp could have a selection issue for Friday's game at Burton, with Shotton not expected to feature.

"We now have five players out injured and we go to Burton with Ryan Shotton's wife expecting a baby," he added.

"We could have only one [available] centre-half on our books, which is not a good position to be in at this stage of the season.

"This is why we need to get in some quality players if we are going to be a team challenging for promotion."