Jordan Green: Yeovil Town sign Bournemouth forward on free transfer
League Two club Yeovil Town have signed versatile forward Jordan Green on a free transfer from Bournemouth.
The 22-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Huish Park outfit.
He made 10 league appearances during a loan spell at Newport County last season, but has not played in a senior match for the Premier League Cherries.
"Jordan has the potential to reach a very high standard," Yeovil boss Darren Way told the club website. "He's quick, clever and difficult to mark."
