I told Alexander-Arnold to take free-kicks - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will not take credit for Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal against Hoffenheim but admits he told the 18-year-old to take free-kicks.

Alexander-Arnold scored on his European debut for his boyhood club as Liverpool won 2-1 at Hoffenheim in their Champions League play-off first leg.

