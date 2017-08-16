Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will not take credit for Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal against Hoffenheim but admits he told the 18-year-old to take free-kicks.

Alexander-Arnold scored on his European debut for his boyhood club as Liverpool won 2-1 at Hoffenheim in their Champions League play-off first leg.

READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold: First Liverpool goal 'a dream' for teenage defender