Sheyi Ojo: Liverpool forward joins Fulham on loan for 2017-18 season

Sheyi Ojo helped England to Under-20 World Cup success this summer

Fulham have agreed a season-long loan deal for Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo.

The 20-year-old, who can play anywhere across the front line, was a member of the England side that won the Under-20 World Cup this summer.

Ojo has previously played Championship football during loan spells at Wigan and Wolves.

He made his Liverpool debut in an FA Cup tie at Exeter in January 2016 and has since played a further 12 games for the Anfield club.

Ojo has also represented England at every level from under-16 to under-20.

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan told the club website: "I know that he's going to be a great addition to our squad."

