Albion Rovers: Disciplinary proceedings opened after club field ineligible player
The Scottish Professional Football League has opened disciplinary proceedings against Albion Rovers, after the League One side fielded an ineligible player during their Challenge Cup victory over Spartans.
Liam McGuigan was on the Rovers bench for the first-round tie on Tuesday.
His team won 5-4 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.
Both teams will be entered in Thursday's second-round draw, pending the outcome of the proceedings.