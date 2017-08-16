Stuart Armstrong: Celtic midfielder close to new deal

Stuart Armstrong has scored 24 times for Celtic

Stuart Armstrong is ready to sign a new deal and commit his future to Celtic, BBC Scotland has learned.

Talks between the club and the midfielder's representatives had stalled in recent months.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers even said the uncertainty was affecting the 25-year-old's performances.

But talks have been ongoing in the past 24 hours and a new long-term deal could be signed before Saturday's meeting with Kilmarnock.

Armstrong, formerly of Dundee United and capped twice by Scotland, has been linked with a move to a number of clubs in England's Premier League. His current deal runs until 2018.

He has made more than 250 club appearances and has won three Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic, as well as the League Cup and Scottish Cup last season.