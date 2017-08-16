Jonny Evans: Man City interested in West Brom captain

Jonny Evans spent the first nine years of his professional career at Manchester United

Manchester City are interested in signing defender Jonny Evans from Premier League rivals West Brom.

It is understood talks have taken place over the past couple of weeks but there has been no agreement over a fee for the Northern Ireland international.

Evans, who played 198 times for Manchester United before joining Albion in 2015, has two years left on his deal at The Hawthorns, where he is captain.

West Brom have turned down a £10m bid from Leicester for the 29-year-old.

Evans joined United as a schoolboy before going on to win three Premier League titles and two League Cups.

He joined West Brom after being told he did not figure in former United manager Louis van Gaal's plans.

Twelve months ago, Arsenal showed an interest in signing Evans but West Brom rejected the approach.

City manager Pep Guardiola said last month he was still hoping to sign another central defender before the transfer window closed.

His fourth choice option is Eliaquim Mangala, who is not thought to have any long-term future at City.