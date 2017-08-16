Valon Behrami: Swiss midfielder leaves Watford for Udinese

From the section

Behrami has made 72 appearances for Switzerland since making his debut in 2005, scoring two goals

Valon Behrami has left Watford to sign for Italian side Udinese.

Behrami, 32, has signed a two-year deal with the Serie A club who, like Watford, are owned by the Pozzo family.

The Switzerland midfielder made 44 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets, having joined from Hamburg in July 2015.

Udinese become Behrami's sixth Italian club, following stints with Genoa, Hellas Verona, Lazio, Fiorentina and Napoli.