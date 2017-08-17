Max Gradel: Bournemouth winger joins French club Toulouse on loan
Bournemouth winger Max Gradel has joined French Ligue 1 side Toulouse on loan until the end of the season.
The Ivory Coast international could make his debut for Toulouse against Neymar's Paris St-Germain on Sunday.
Former Leeds United player Gradel, 29, joined the Cherries from French side St Etienne in 2015 and signed a new four-year contract the following year.
In April he told BBC Sport he wanted to leave the club for more first-team football.
He made just 13 appearances last season - and did not start any Premier League games - though he did feature for his country at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
