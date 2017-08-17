Three players commit their long-term futures to the Seagulls
Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Anthony Knockaert have signed new long-term deals with Brighton & Hove Albion.
Defender Dunk and French winger Knockaert, both 25, have signed five-year contracts with the Seagulls to keep them at the club until June 2022.
Republic of Ireland defender Duffy, 25, has signed a four-year deal.
Brighton manager Chris Hughton said the trio had "earned the deals" and he expects the trio to "excel in the Premier League" following promotion.