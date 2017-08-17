Sierra Leone international Khalifa Jabbie makes mudslide donation

Sierra Leone international Khalifa Jabbie was left shocked by the mudslide and floods in Freetown

Sierra Leone international Khalifa Jabbie has donated food and clothes to victims of the mudslide and flood disaster victims in Freetown.

His donation, worth more than US $3000, will help some of the thousands left homeless by Monday's disaster. Over 400 deaths have been confirmed so far but that total is expected to rise as the mud is cleared.

"Upon witnessing this sad event, i thought it prudent to manifest my patriotism by donating to the flood victims," said Jabbie.

"I'm shocked and left dumbstruck upon hearing that a mudslide had occurred. My heart goes out to the victims."

The 24-year old Jabbie, who recently left Moldovan club FC Sheriff, has urged others to donate what ever little they have to help the victims who are in desperate need.New England Revolution and Sierra Leone striker Kei Kamara has called on his compatriots to pray for their country and victims of the disaster via social media from the USA.His appeal came as the week long national mourning declared by Sierra Leone's President Ernest Bai Koroma began on Wednesday.The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) said in a press statement that it was saddened by the disaster and has decided to postpone the commencement of the finals of the national female league to mourn the dead.Condolence messages have also been sent by Fifa president Gianni Infantino and counterpart at Confederation of African Football, Ahmad, expressing their sympthy with the victims, government and the people of Sierra Leone.