Challenge Cup draw: Dundee United meet Alloa in second round

Dundee United beat Cowdenbeath in the opening round of the tournament

Holders Dundee United will host Alloa in the second round of the Irn Bru Challenge Cup.

Falkirk have been drawn away to Sligo Rovers, with teams from the Republic of Ireland new to the tournament. Bray Wanderers visit Elgin City.

Livingston go to New Saints, with Dumbarton at home to Connah's Quay.

Linfield will travel to Albion Rovers if the League One side are not ejected for listing an ineligible player in the previous round.

Spartans, who lost to Rovers, are included as the teams await a Scottish Professional Football League investigation.

Inverness CT, like Falkirk, enter at this stage and have an away trip to Aberdeen Colts.

Ties to be played 2/3 September

Challenge Cup second round draw:

Sligo Rovers v Falkirk

Elgin City v Bray Wanderers

Crusaders v Motherwell Colts

Albion Rovers / Spartans v Linfield

New Saints v Livingston

Dumbarton v Connah's Quay

Dundee United v Alloa Athletic

Berwick Rangers v Queen of the South

St Mirren v Hearts Colts

Hamilton Colts v Cove Rangers

Peterhead v Annan Athletic

Aberdeen Colts v Inverness CT

Ayr United v Montrose

Stranraer v Partick Thistle Colts

Buckie Thistle v Dumbarton

Raith Rovers v Ross County Colts