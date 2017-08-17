Neil Lennon: Hibs boss brands Club 1872 statement 'laughable'

Lennon was accused of "inflammatory" behaviour by a Rangers supporters group

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has described a statement by a Rangers' fans group criticising his actions as "laughable and insignificant".

Club 1872, the second largest shareholder in Rangers, claimed Lennon made "various inflammatory gestures" to fans during Hibs' 3-2 win at Ibrox.

Police Scotland said no action would be taken against the Hibs manager.

Lennon said he had not heard of the fans' group and thought the statement had been "written by a 15-year-old".

Police ruled out action after receiving complaints from Rangers fans about the former Celtic player and manager's celebrations at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Easter Road boss cupped his ears and made a gesture as he celebrated Simon Murray's equaliser.

