Blaise Matuidi: Juventus close to signing Paris St-Germain midfielder
-
- From the section European Football
Paris St-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi is on the verge of signing for Italian champions Juventus.
The 30-year-old has been pictured undergoing the second part of a two-day medical with the Serie A side.
The Frenchman, who has 58 international caps, is expected to join Juventus for a transfer fee reported to be 20m euros (£18m) and would become the club's ninth signing of the summer.
Italian media suggest he will earn 3.5m euros (£3.1m) per season.
Matuidi won four consecutive league titles with PSG after joining in 2011 from Ligue 1 rivals Saint-Etienne.