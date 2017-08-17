Blaise Matuidi: Juventus close to signing Paris St-Germain midfielder

Blaise Matuidi featured for Paris St-Germain as they won the French Cup in May 2017

Paris St-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi is on the verge of signing for Italian champions Juventus.

The 30-year-old has been pictured undergoing the second part of a two-day medical with the Serie A side.

The Frenchman, who has 58 international caps, is expected to join Juventus for a transfer fee reported to be 20m euros (£18m) and would become the club's ninth signing of the summer.

Italian media suggest he will earn 3.5m euros (£3.1m) per season.

Matuidi won four consecutive league titles with PSG after joining in 2011 from Ligue 1 rivals Saint-Etienne.