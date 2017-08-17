Dimitri Cavare: Barnsley sign defender from Stade Rennais on two-year deal

Dimitri Cavare played against Barnsley while on trial with Huddersfield Town in pre-season

Barnsley have signed defender Dimitri Cavare from French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais on a two-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

Cavare, 22, was on trial with Huddersfield Town in pre-season and joins Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

"This is a fantastic deal for the club and I am delighted have to secured his services," boss Paul Heckingbottom said.

"Everything I have seen of him has really impressed me."

Meanwhile, Heckingbottom, 40, told BBC Radio Sheffield that Ghana defender Andy Yiadom's move to Huddersfield Town is now off.

The Tykes boss had said Yiadom would not be considered for selection while he was "in limbo" but he could now be involved in Barnsley's game against Sheffield United on Saturday.

