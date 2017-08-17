Man Utd: Usain Bolt to miss September charity match at Old Trafford

Usain Bolt is the most decorated male sprinter of all time

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt will not be able to play in Manchester United Legends' game against Barcelona at Old Trafford on 2 September due to injury.

It had been planned for the 30-year-old sprinting great, a lifelong United fan, to play in the fixture, which will raise money for the Manchester United Foundation.

However, Bolt suffered a hamstring injury as he ran the final leg of the 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships in London on Saturday.

The Jamaican - the world record holder in both the 100m and 200m - has had further scans on the injury, which showed the damage to be worse than anticipated.

Bolt, who also won 11 world titles, has now retired from sprinting.

Former United players Edwin van der Sar, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin, Dwight Yorke, Phil Neville, Ronny Johnsen, Louis Saha, Mikael Silvestre, Jesper Blomqvist, Quinton Fortune and Dion Dublin are all expected to take part in the charity game.