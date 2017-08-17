Hearts midfielder Don Cowie signs one-year contract extension

From the section

Don Cowie joined Hearts after leaving Wigan Athletic

Hearts midfielder Don Cowie has signed a one-year contract extension, tying him to the Edinburgh club until the summer of 2019.

The 34-year-old moved to Tynecastle in January 2016 and has made 57 appearances, scoring four goals.

Cowie played for Ross County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle before spells at Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

The midfielder has been capped 10 times for Scotland.

Cowie, who is club vice-captain, has scored four goals for the Edinburgh side, including one this season against Dunfermline Athletic.