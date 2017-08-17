One of three Motherwell red cards overturned, Rangers & Hearts wait

Media playback is not supported on this device Four red cards from the weekend have been appealed

Motherwell defender Charles Dunne has one of the two red cards he received inside a week overturned.

His dismissal against St Johnstone on Saturday has been rescinded but the ordering off against Ross County in the League Cup stands.

Trevor Carson was one of three Motherwell players sent off at McDiarmid Park and an appeal against that decision failed.

The goalkeeper was penalised for handling outside his area.

Hearts and Rangers await verdicts on weekend red cards for Isma Goncalves and Ryan Jack, respectively.

Striker Goncalves was sent off in the 1-0 win at Kilmarnock for retaliation following an incident with defender Kirk Broadfoot, who was also shown a red card.

Midfielder Jack was dismissed for his actions in a flare-up with Dylan McGeouch and Anthony Stokes in Rangers' 3-2 defeat by Hibernian at Ibrox.