Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool midfielder to miss Crystal Palace game with back injury

Philippe Coutinho joined Liverpool in 2013 from Inter Milan for £8.5m

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is to miss Saturday's game against Crystal Palace with a back injury as speculation continues about his future.

Barcelona have said they are "close" to signing the 25-year-old Brazilian.

He submitted a transfer request last week, days after the club rejected a 100m euros (£90m) bid from Barcelona.

"It's a very difficult situation, but we have nothing new to say. It's not always easy to say the 100% truth," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are adamant that Coutinho will not be sold in this transfer window

He is out of the home Premier League match against Palace, having missed Saturday's season opener at Watford and the Champions League play-off first leg against Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Responding to Barcelona general manager Pep Segura's claim that a deal was close, Klopp said: "I don't know why other people are saying what they are saying. I don't even know them - especially this guy, I've never even met him."

Klopp said striker Daniel Sturridge, who missed the start of the season with a thigh injury, will be available for Saturday's match.