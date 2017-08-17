Steve Arnold: Gillingham sign former Dover Athletic keeper

From the section

Steve Arnold played for Ady Pennock at Forest Green between 2014 and 2016

League One side Gillingham have signed former Dover Athletic goalkeeper Steve Arnold on a one-year contract.

Arnold made 30 National League appearances last season for Dover, keeping nine clean sheets.

The 27-year-old previously played under Gills head coach Ady Pennock at League Two club Forest Green Rovers.

"For me he hasn't fulfilled his potential as a goalkeeper. He is a good lad and will fit in well," Pennock told the club website.

