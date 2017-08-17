Baily Cargill: Fleetwood Town sign Bournemouth defender on season-long loan

Baily Cargill has made 11 apperances for Bournemouth

Fleetwood Town have signed defender Baily Cargill on a season-long loan from Premier League side Bournemouth.

Cargill, 22, started his career with the Cherries and has spent time on loan at Gillingham, Coventry City and Torquay United.

"He is a player that we've had on our radar and we have followed his progress very closely," boss Uwe Rosler said.

"He is a left-sided centre half and will provide balance in a position that we have been looking to fill."

