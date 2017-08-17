Tony Mowbray: Blackburn boss wants more application after losing start to season

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers face Burnley in the EFL Cup second-round on 23 August

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says they cannot expect to win their games in League One this season just by "turning up".

Rovers have lost both of their league matches so far and have conceded five goals in the process.

In their first home game of the season, Mowbray's side were defeated 3-1 by Doncaster Rovers.

"I can't say we'll win every game but I can guarantee we will give everything," Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We have to find more of a competitive edge, there was a feeling that we've got some good players here and we can just turn up and win games.

"You can't do that in any level of football. You have to compete and apply your talent and move forward."

Blackburn have a trip across the Pennines to face Bradford City in their next league match on Saturday as they try to to get back to winning ways.

"I feel we haven't quite got that balance right. At times in the first two league matches, we've felt as if we're going to play the other team off the pitch and get a result," Mowbray said.

"We should be putting down markers physically in games rather than being found wanting."