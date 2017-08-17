Ryan Hedges: Barnsley winger reflects on 'freak' gym injury

Ryan Hedges had loan spells with Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Yeovil before joining Barnsley

Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges is enjoying a good start to the campaign despite an accident in pre-season leaving him with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

Hedges, 22, has scored three goals in four appearances, including the winner against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

"I was doing calf raises in the gym when the box slipped and I went headfirst into the squat rack," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It was a freak injury and I feel stronger for going through it."

He added: "I was working really hard to get ready for the season and obviously it's all panned out OK. It's a bit of a weird one but I'll take it."

Hedges, who also broke his nose in the accident, joined the Tykes from Swansea on transfer deadline day in January.

Beware bikes

The former Wales Under-21 international was not the only player to suffer an unusual and painful injury in pre-season.

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente fractured his arm in a cycling accident while on holiday with his family.

Reading striker Yann Kermorgant tore muscles and ligaments in his hip going to take a shot during a training exercise.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was ruled out for a minimum of three months after damaging a kidney in his side's pre-season friendly with Watford.