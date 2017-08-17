Rui Fonte: Fulham sign ex-Arsenal forward from Braga for undisclosed fee

Rui Fonte was Braga's top scorer in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season, with 11 goals in 24 starts

Championship side Fulham have signed former Arsenal forward Rui Fonte for an undisclosed fee from Braga.

Fonte, who can play as a striker or a winger, has signed a three-year contract at Craven Cottage, with a club option for a further 12 months.

The 27-year-old, the brother of West Ham defender Jose Fonte, scored 16 goals in 43 league games for Braga.

He joined Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon in 2006, making his only appearance in a League Cup win over Wigan in 2008.

The former Portugal Under-21 international rejoined Sporting in 2009, and has since had spells with Espanyol, Benfica and Belenenses.

"We have great aspirations for the future of this club, and today we have taken another step towards realising them by adding a striker known for his immense skill and selfless teamwork," Fulham vice chairman and director of football operations Tony Khan told the club website.

