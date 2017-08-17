Hibernian line up loan deal for Manchester City's Brandon Barker

Barker training with Hibernian at their East Mains complex

Hibernian aim to sign Manchester City winger Brandon Barker on loan before Saturday's visit of Hamilton.

The 20-year-old trained with Hibs on Thursday.

Barker has made one City appearance in the FA Cup and spent last season with Dutch club NAC Breda.

"He may need some time to get up to speed because he has not played any football of late but he is very good, talented young footballer," said Hibs manager Neil Lennon.

"When I was manager of Bolton I went to see him on a couple of occasions

"He has been on loan to Rotherham and in Holland and he is an exciting player. He is direct can take people on, has good pace, has a goal in him."