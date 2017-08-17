Dundee striker Sofien Moussa out for a month with knee injury

Dundee striker Sofien Moussa sustained the injury on 5 August

Dundee striker Sofien Moussa faces a month out of action as he recovers from surgery on a knee injury.

The 29-year-old Tunisian damaged cartilage during the Premiership opener with Ross County and has missed the past two matches.

Moussa scored five League Cup goals in his first three Dundee appearances.

"We're very hopeful that it won't be as bad as first feared - it could be three weeks, it could be four weeks ," said manager Neil McCann.

"We found out after the operation that he had damaged his meniscus but there's no definitive time on it unfortunately as people recover at different speeds."

Fellow summer signings Randy Wolters and Roarie Deacon are also sidelined - both with hamstring problems.

"We have had a bit of bad luck with the new boys coming in," added McCann, who has lost both league matches this season.

"The good news is Roarie is back after the weekend, but the other two might be a little bit longer - but that's football and why we have such a big squad."