Mark Sampson: England women boss to 'improve communication style'

England boss Mark Sampson says he is "looking to improve" his "general communication style" after being cleared of alleged racial abuse.

Sampson was cleared of wrongdoing after striker Eniola Aluko made a complaint to the Football Association (FA) about "bullying and harassment".

Sampson allegedly asked a mixed race player if she had been arrested.

But the FA said an independent report found no evidence of wrongdoing by the 34-year-old or his staff.

In a statement released by the FA on Thursday, Sampson said he "fully understood and welcomed the need for an internal review".

He added: "It's incredibly important that matters like this are taken extremely seriously and investigated in the right way - with the right level of sensitivity and support for all involved.

"The barrister's final report said there was no case to answer and noted that my approach to all players is the same regardless of their background.

"I also appreciated that the report highlighted areas where I could improve my general communication style, and that is something I have taken on board and looked to improve."