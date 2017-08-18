Leon Britton: Swansea midfielder could miss Manchester United match

From the section

Leon Britton challenges Manchester United's Juan Mata during Swansea's 3-1 defeat in November 2016

Premier League: Swansea City v Manchester United Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 19 August Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Five Live and on BBC Radio Wales on FM and DAB in the Swansea area plus live text commentary online.

Swansea City captain Leon Britton is a doubt for the Premier League game against Manchester United at The Liberty Stadium tomorrow.

The 34-year-old midfielder is suffering with a back strain.

"Leon has been struggling with his back over the last couple of days so he's missed two days of training," said head coach Paul Clement.

Clement could hand new £11m signing Roque Mesa his first start if Britton doesn't recover in time.

"I'm not sure yet whether he'll rejoin training before the game," Clement added.

Swansea started their Premier League season with a 0-0 draw away to Southampton while United thrashed West Ham 4-0 at home.

Jose Mourinho's team won the corresponding fixtures last season 3-1.