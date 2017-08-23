Europa League - Qualifying Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Hajduk Split20:00Everton
Venue: Stadion Poljud

Hajduk Split v Everton

Idrissa Gueye celebrates scoring against Hajduk Split
Everton won the first leg 2-0 thanks to goals from Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye

Summer signings Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez will miss Everton's Europa League play-off second leg match at Hajduk Split on Thursday.

Netherlands midfielder Klaassen has a foot injury, while Spanish striker Sandro has a heel problem and is a doubt for Sunday's Premier League game against Chelsea.

Everton lead 2-0 from the first leg.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman said record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson will feature but has yet to decide if he will start.

James McCarthy, Ramiro Funes Mori, Yannick Bolasie, Seamus Coleman and Ross Barkley remain sidelined.

Both clubs were charged after crowd trouble marred the first leg at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Everton have also warned fans not to wear club colours if they are travelling to Croatia for the second leg.

"I am sure there will be some atmosphere - it will be a little bit nervy, a little bit edgy and maybe backs-to-the-wall at times," said Everton centre-back Phil Jagielka.

"The tie is far from over but it is nice to have a lead and a clean sheet, which will give us the confidence to keep it tight at the back."

Hajduk striker Franck Ohandza missed the 4-0 league win over Rudes on Sunday through injury and is a doubt to face Everton.

However, Ohandza's replacement Ahmed Said scored a hat-trick against Rudes and is line to start on Thursday.

The hosts have won eight of their last nine European home games but have lost five of their last six European ties against English opposition, with the other a draw.

