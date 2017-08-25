Hull City v Bolton Wanderers
-
Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky is likely to make changes to his team for the visit of Bolton as they look to bounce back from three straight defeats.
Full-back Stephen Kingsley might make his debut after completing his move from Swansea City on Wednesday.
Bolton will assess the fitness of veteran defender David Wheater ahead of their trip to the KCOM Stadium.
Meanwhile, the Trotters are still missing Josh Vela to an ankle injury and Sammy Ameobi who has a knee injury.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 54%
|Draw - 25%
|Away win - 21%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Hull have won three consecutive home league games against Bolton for the second time in their history; they've never secured four wins in a row.
- Bolton have won two of their last three league matches against Hull City (L1).
- Hull City have lost each of their last two league games, they haven't lost three successive games in the second tier since October 2012.
- Bolton Wanderers are looking for their first away win in the second tier since April 2015, a run of 27 games without a victory (D7 L20).