Championship
Hull19:45Bolton
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Bolton Wanderers

Stephen Kingsley
Stephen Kingsley made 14 apperances for Swansea City's first team last season
    Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky is likely to make changes to his team for the visit of Bolton as they look to bounce back from three straight defeats.

    Full-back Stephen Kingsley might make his debut after completing his move from Swansea City on Wednesday.

    Bolton will assess the fitness of veteran defender David Wheater ahead of their trip to the KCOM Stadium.

    Meanwhile, the Trotters are still missing Josh Vela to an ankle injury and Sammy Ameobi who has a knee injury.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 54%Draw - 25%Away win - 21%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Hull have won three consecutive home league games against Bolton for the second time in their history; they've never secured four wins in a row.
    • Bolton have won two of their last three league matches against Hull City (L1).
    • Hull City have lost each of their last two league games, they haven't lost three successive games in the second tier since October 2012.
    • Bolton Wanderers are looking for their first away win in the second tier since April 2015, a run of 27 games without a victory (D7 L20).

    Friday 25th August 2017

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff440081712
    2Ipswich440094512
    3Wolves43017439
    4Nottm Forest43018629
    5Leeds42205238
    6QPR42115417
    7Preston42112117
    8Derby42114407
    9Middlesbrough42024316
    10Sheff Utd420223-16
    11Bristol City41216515
    12Sunderland41215505
    13Sheff Wed41213305
    14Hull41128714
    15Birmingham411234-14
    16Aston Villa411268-24
    17Norwich411268-24
    18Reading411235-24
    19Fulham403123-13
    20Barnsley410347-33
    21Burton410338-53
    22Bolton402246-22
    23Millwall402246-22
    24Brentford401359-41
    View full Championship table

