Hull City v Bolton Wanderers

Stephen Kingsley made 14 apperances for Swansea City's first team last season

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky is likely to make changes to his team for the visit of Bolton as they look to bounce back from three straight defeats.

Full-back Stephen Kingsley might make his debut after completing his move from Swansea City on Wednesday.

Bolton will assess the fitness of veteran defender David Wheater ahead of their trip to the KCOM Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Trotters are still missing Josh Vela to an ankle injury and Sammy Ameobi who has a knee injury.

SAM's prediction Home win - 54% Draw - 25% Away win - 21%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

