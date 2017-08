Joe Quigley was called up for Republic of Ireland under-21, but has yet to make his debut

Newport County have signed striker Joe Quigley from Bournemouth until January 2018.

Quigley, 20, has had previous loan spells with Torquay, Wrexham, Woking and Gillingham.

"It's a club on the up and I'm delighted to be here for the journey," said Quigley.

Manager Mike Flynn added: "He did well at Gillingham before getting an injury last season and he's got a really good fighting spirit and attitude."