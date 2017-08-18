Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Champions League, Rangers, Hibernian, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair, who scored twice against Astana, feels back to being the player Manchester City once paid £10m for. (Daily Record)

Celtic, 5-0 up against play-off opponents Astana at the midway stage of their tie, will land a place in pot three of this season's Champions League draw if they and Croatian side Rijeka progress, with the Croatian side trailing Olympiakos 2-1 after their first leg. (Sun)

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon expects Celtic and Scotland team-mate Stuart Armstrong to rediscover his best form after finalising his imminent new three-year contract with the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha insists he is not worried by the money Celtic will make from Champions League participation. (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says Caixinha lacked respect following Hibs' 3-2 win at Ibrox on Saturday, explaining: "I went into the office after the game. There was no conversation with myself or my backroom team." (Daily Mail)

And Lennon feels the fall-out from his goal celebrations in Glasgow have wrongly overshadowed Hibs' win over Rangers. (Scotsman)

Hearts interim head coach Jon Daly hopes Ibrox will bring out the best in winger and Rangers target Jamie Walker when the Tynecastle club visit Glasgow on Saturday. (Sun)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Edinburgh and Scotland forward Alasdair Dickinson has had surgery on his shoulder and is likely to be out until December, having been laid low with a foot injury late last season. (Evening Express)