Jonny Evans: West Brom boss Tony Pulis says a 'very good offer' is needed

West Brom captain Jonny Evans has made 60 league appearances for the West Midlands side since joining in 2015

West Brom "don't need to sell" Jonny Evans, says manager Tony Pulis after the club rejected an £18m bid for their captain.

Premier League rivals Manchester City want the 29-year-old but Pulis would not comment on the figure they offered.

The Northern Ireland centre-back joined the Baggies in August 2015 and has two years left on his contract.

But Pulis, who says he wants to keep Evans at The Hawthorns, added: "It would need to be a very good offer."

Evans missed West Brom's opening game of the season against Bournemouth with a hamstring injury and the centre-half remains a doubt for the trip to Burnley on Saturday.

Pulis said: "He will have a late fitness test today [Friday]. One thing we don't want to do is play him and then it gets worse and then we lose him."

City manager Pep Guardiola said in July that he was still hoping to sign another central defender before the transfer window closed.

Pulis added: "I think every player is for sale at the right price.

"It would be crazy to say a team like West Brom won't sell if a team are going to put a huge amount of money in front of you.

"Market forces dictate but we don't need to sell and we don't want to sell, so we are not desperate for the money. Jonny is one of our best players and we'd love him to stay."

Evans, who spent nine years at Manchester United, was the subject of a bid from Arsenal last summer while Leicester have also had a £10m offer for the defender turned down during the close season.

Pulis said: "When it's Man City or one of the top four or five clubs, it's very, very difficult then because it affects the player because they have the chance to better themselves.

"We don't want to stop him from doing something he wants to do. We don't want to have a player that stays at the football club and is disappointed.

"He's been in this position before here and he understands the situation, until all parties agree then he won't go anywhere.

"He has been made club captain and he wants to get on with his football."

The Baggies won their opening match of the Premier League season against Bournemouth, but Pulis warned that without additions to his squad, "it could be a long season".

Pulis has signed four players so far this summer, including Jay Rodriguez from Southampton for £15m.

He confirmed that West Brom are interested in signing Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer although he said that reports of an agreement being close were wide of the mark.

"We've got a lot of irons in the fire and we hope to get deals done and they have to be right for the football club," he added.