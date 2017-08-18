Liam Bridcutt: Nottingham Forest keen on Leeds midfielder

Liam Bridcutt's only appearance for Leeds so far this season came in the EFL Cup

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Liam Bridcutt, reports BBC Radio Nottingham.

The 28-year-old ex-Chelsea trainee has not featured in the Championship so far this season, his only appearance coming in the EFL Cup against Port Vale.

Bridcutt, who has won two caps for Scotland, played for Brighton for four years after leaving Chelsea.

He signed for Sunderland for £3m in January 2014, joining Leeds on a two-year deal in August 2016.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.