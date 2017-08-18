Diego Costa: Chelsea are demanding 'impossible' fee from Atletico

Diego Costa has not played for Chelsea since defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final in May

Diego Costa says Chelsea are demanding a fee Atletico Madrid "can't get near" for the Spain striker to complete his desired move back to his former club.

Costa, 28, remains in his native Brazil after being sent a text in June by boss Antonio Conte telling him he would not be part of the squad this year.

The Blues signed Costa from Atletico for a reported £32m in July 2014.

"When I came to Chelsea they paid a lot less compared to what's being offered to them," Costa told ESPN Brasil.

He added that if Atletico do not make a "big effort" to sign him then he "can't keep on wanting" to play for Diego Simeone's side.

"I know that this [big effort] will happen, but if it's to pay the amount that Chelsea want it won't be possible," he said.

