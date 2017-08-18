Diego Costa: Chelsea are demanding 'impossible' fee from Atletico
Diego Costa says Chelsea are demanding a fee Atletico Madrid "can't get near" for the Spain striker to complete his desired move back to his former club.
Costa, 28, remains in his native Brazil after being sent a text in June by boss Antonio Conte telling him he would not be part of the squad this year.
The Blues signed Costa from Atletico for a reported £32m in July 2014.
"When I came to Chelsea they paid a lot less compared to what's being offered to them," Costa told ESPN Brasil.
He added that if Atletico do not make a "big effort" to sign him then he "can't keep on wanting" to play for Diego Simeone's side.
"I know that this [big effort] will happen, but if it's to pay the amount that Chelsea want it won't be possible," he said.
