Irish Premiership: Coleraine pose a big challenge - Baxter

Crusaders midfielder David Cushley shields the ball from Coleraine defender David Ogilby

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter says Saturday's Seaview showdown with the Bannsiders is one of their toughest tests of the season.

Both sides have won their opening two Premiership games with the Crues the early pacesetters on goal difference.

"Coleraine have top quality players, they move the ball fast, there's no fear in them - they're a good team and well managed," said Baxter.

"It will be tough and this is one of the big challenges this season."

Linfield denied Crusaders a third straight Premiership title last season and Baxter's side have made a fast start as they aim to reclaim the Gibson Cup.

An opening 4-1 win over Ballymena United was followed by Tuesday night's 5-0 thumping of Warrenpoint Town.

Coleraine have also impressed, beating Cliftonville 2-0 following a 3-1 success at Dungannon Swifts last weekend.

"We are going to a team which is hungry to get the title back and they've shown that in the last couple of games," said Bannsiders manager Oran Kearney.

"So we are under no illusions about how tough it will be but we are relishing the challenge."

Crusaders and Coleraine are joined on six points by Linfield, Glenavon and Glentoran.

The champions travel to take on Dungannon Swifts while the Lurgan Blues face Ballymena at the Showgrounds.

Glens target three-in-a-row

Glentoran boss Gary Haveron wants to build on a encouraging start to the campaign when he comes up against former club Carrick Rangers at the Oval.

"After our two wins we will bounce and skip into Saturday - I'm really looking forward to watching my team," he said.

"We need to stay at the same level on intensity against Carrick, closing down and getting in people's faces.

"I know many of the Rangers management team and players, and they will give everything. I'm not underestimating them."

Ballinamallard United host Cliftonville while Ards and Warrenpoint Town are chasing their first points as they prepare for a Milltown encounter.