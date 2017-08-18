Matt Grimes: Northampton Town sign Swansea midfielder on season-long loan

Matt Grimes (right) played seven Championship games for Leeds last season under former Swansea manager Garry Monk

Northampton Town have signed Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes on loan until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Grimes, 22, made 12 appearances on loan at Leeds last season, having joined Swansea in 2015 for £1.75m from Exeter.

This is the former England Under-21 international's third loan spell, following a stint at Blackburn in 2016.

"As well as being a central midfielder, he can also play in the number 10 role and he possesses a quality left foot," Cobblers manager Justin Edinburgh said.

"He is only a young man, but has a good amount of experience and after impressing at Exeter he has played in the Premier League and the Championship."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.