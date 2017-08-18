Celtic: Stuart Armstrong signs new two-year deal

Stuart Armstrong says he has had "a tremendous" time at Celtic

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong has ended speculation over his future by signing a two-year deal.

Talks between the club and the 25-year-old midfielder's representatives had stalled in recent months.

Armstrong, whose extension will tie him to the club until 2019, said: "I am delighted to sign this new contract.

"I've had a tremendous time at the club so far and it's been a period in my footballing career I've enjoyed immensely."

Armstrong has made 112 appearances for Celtic, scoring 25 goals, 17 of which came in last season's campaign. The former Dundee United midfielder had been linked with a move to England's Premier League.

"It has been an honour to play for a club of such stature," he added. "I have enjoyed a great relationship with our supporters and we have achieved a high level of success, something it has been great to be part of.

"I'm pleased this new contract has been agreed and I'm looking forward very much to working with the manager, our staff and my team-mates to bring the club and our fans even more success."