France come from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in the Women's U19 European Championship semi-final in Belfast.
Klara Bühl put the six-times winners in front before second-half goals from substitutes Julie Thibaud and Emelyne Laurent gave France victory.
It's a repeat of last year's decider with the holders facing Spain at Windsor Park on Sunday.