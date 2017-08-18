German Bundesliga
Bayern Mun19:30Bayer Levkn
Venue: Allianz Arena, Germany

Bayern Munich v Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Line-ups

Bayern Mun

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 24Tolisso
  • 19Rudy
  • 23Vidal
  • 25Müller
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7Ribéry

Substitutes

  • 10Robben
  • 13Rafinha
  • 29Coman
  • 34Friedl
  • 35Renato Sanches
  • 36Früchtl
  • 41Pantovic

Bayer Levkn

  • 1Leno
  • 39Henrichs
  • 4Tah
  • 5Bender
  • 18Wendell
  • 38Bellarabi
  • 21Kohr
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 9Bailey
  • 14Mehmedi
  • 31Volland

Substitutes

  • 6Dragovic
  • 10Brandt
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 17Pohjanpalo
  • 22Yurchenko
  • 28Özcan
  • 44Kampl
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 18th August 2017

  • Bayern Mun19:30Bayer Levkn
View all German Bundesliga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg00000000
1Stuttgart00000000
1Hoffenheim00000000
1SC Freiburg00000000
1Werder Bremen00000000
1RB Leipzig00000000
1Hertha BSC00000000
1Hannover00000000
1Hamburger SV00000000
1Schalke00000000
1Bayern Mun00000000
1FC Augsburg00000000
1Eintracht Frankfurt00000000
1B Gladbach00000000
1Bor Dortmd00000000
1Bayer Levkn00000000
1Mainz 0500000000
11. FC Köln00000000
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories