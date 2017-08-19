Goal! Juventus 1, Cagliari 0. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephan Lichtsteiner.
Juventus v Cagliari - live updates
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 24Rugani
- 3Chiellini
- 12Alex Sandro
- 8Marchisio
- 5Pjanic
- 7Cuadrado
- 10Dybala
- 17Mandzukic
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 4Benatia
- 6Khedira
- 11Douglas Costa
- 14Matuidi
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 22Asamoah
- 23Szczesny
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
Cagliari
- 28Cragno
- 20Padoin
- 3Andreolli
- 19Pisacane
- 24Capuano
- 16Faragò
- 8Cigarini
- 21Ionita
- 18Barella
- 90Cop
- 17Farias
Substitutes
- 4Dessena
- 7Cossu
- 9Giannetti
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
- 12Miangue
- 13Romagna
- 23Ceppitelli
- 25Sau
- 26Crosta
- 29Daga
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
Home TeamJuventusAway TeamCagliari
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Duje Cop (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Cagliari).
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Cagliari).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.