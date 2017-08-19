Italian Serie A
Juventus1Cagliari0

Juventus v Cagliari - live updates

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 24Rugani
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 8Marchisio
  • 5Pjanic
  • 7Cuadrado
  • 10Dybala
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 4Benatia
  • 6Khedira
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 14Matuidi
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 22Asamoah
  • 23Szczesny
  • 27Sturaro
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi

Cagliari

  • 28Cragno
  • 20Padoin
  • 3Andreolli
  • 19Pisacane
  • 24Capuano
  • 16Faragò
  • 8Cigarini
  • 21Ionita
  • 18Barella
  • 90Cop
  • 17Farias

Substitutes

  • 4Dessena
  • 7Cossu
  • 9Giannetti
  • 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
  • 12Miangue
  • 13Romagna
  • 23Ceppitelli
  • 25Sau
  • 26Crosta
  • 29Daga
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamCagliari
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 1, Cagliari 0. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Duje Cop (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicolò Barella (Cagliari).

Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicolò Barella (Cagliari).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

