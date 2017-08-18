Luke Chambers: Ipswich Town captain out of action for a month

Luke Chambers fell awkwardly during the 4-3 win over Millwall

Ipswich will be without injured captain Luke Chambers for a month.

Chambers, 31, suffered a knock in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Millwall and is expected be unavailable until after the coming international break.

Boss Mick McCarthy said it was "remarkable" the centre-back managed to complete the full match after picking up the injury in the first half.

"He's tough - he played 46 games and every minute of every game last season," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"The good thing is that we've got an international break coming, so it could be worse. I'm hoping he'll be alright after the break."

Ipswich midfielder Teddy Bishop is also set for a spell on the sidelines, having undergone surgery on a hernia.

The 21-year-old made 20 appearances for the Tractor Boys last term but was injured during pre-season.

Despite also missing Adam Webster, Tommy Smith, Flynn Downes, Emyr Huws and Luke Hyam through injury, Ipswich have won all three of their Championship fixtures this season.