Josh Meekings: Dundee recruit former Inverness defender

Josh Meekings spent six years in the Scottish top flight with Inverness

Dundee have signed former Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Josh Meekings on a one-year contract, with the option of a further year.

The Dens Park club say Meekings, 24, has been with them in recent months "working hard on the rehabilitation of a knee injury sustained last season".

The Englishman spent six years with Caley Thistle, helping the Highlanders win the Scottish Cup in 2015.

He started his career with Ipswich Town and Dundee are his third club.

Neil McCann's side take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.