Kevin-Prince Boateng returns to Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt

Kevin-Prince Boateng returns to the German Bundesliga to play for a fourth club

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has signed a two-year deal with German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The move comes two days after the 30-year-old ended his contract with Spain's Las Palmas by mutual consent.

Boateng, who was born in Germany, played for Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dormtmund and Schalke in the past.

"We know Kevin's strengths in midfield and are convinced that he can play a key role in our team," Frankfurt sports director Fredi Bobic said.

"Kevin is a winner with endless will."

The season kicks off on Friday with champions Bayern Munich taking on Bayer Leverkusen. Eintracht are in action in Freiburg on