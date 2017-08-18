Josh Langley: AFC Fylde captain could miss rest of season with knee injury
AFC Fylde captain Josh Langley may miss the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.
The 25-year-old was hurt in a challenge with Maidenhead's Dave Tarpey, which resulted in a penalty being awarded and Langley being sent off.
"Josh is gutted after playing such a big role in getting us into this division," boss Dave Challinor said.
"There is a long road to recovery ahead for Josh and we will help him in any way that we can."