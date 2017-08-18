BBC Sport - England: Lianne Sanderson says 'everyone must conform' under Mark Sampson

'Everyone must conform with England'

Two further England players have told BBC Sport of their experiences while playing for their country under Mark Sampson.

The England coach said on Thursday he is "looking to improve" his "communication style" after being cleared of racial abuse following a complaint by striker Eniola Aluko about "bullying and harassment".

Former England midfielder Lianne Sanderson, 29, said she felt as if she had "fallen out of favour" and was unappreciated, particularly when there was a lack of recognition for winning her 50th cap.

She blamed the culture in the team and said it seemed opinions from players were not welcome.

"I think it's a matter of everyone must conform," Sanderson said. "It's not a matter of being a rebel but I think there's a lot of bias there and subconscious manipulation.

"I think I've become controversial because I'm not a robot and I'm not going to be told that I can and cannot say in interviews.

"It's an environment where you're not allowed to have an opinion and any kind of opinion is the wrong one."

Defender Anita Asante, 32, has also told BBC Sport she felt singled out in the way she was dropped from the squad.

READ MORE: Mark Sampson: 'Questions for FA' after England women's boss accused of 'racial' comments

Top videos

Video

'Everyone must conform with England'

Video

Conte in hysterics over Costa question

Video

I want to forget about Mo - Farah on his future

Video

How QPR are supporting Grenfell Tower victims through football

Video

Barcelona will recover after attacks - Guardiola

Video

No excuses for Tottenham not playing well at Wembley - Pochettino

Video

Powell revels in Castleford's historic win

Top Stories