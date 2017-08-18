Football transfer gossip: De Gea, Carvalho, Draxler, Evans

Watch Football Gossip Live on the BBC Sport Facebook page where we discussed the latest Philippe Coutinho twist, Diego Costa and Arsenal news with BBC Sport's David Ornstein.

Transfer news

Manchester United will allow goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, to join Real Madrid next season if they can sign 18-year-old Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan. (Sun)

West Ham are becoming frustrated in their attempts to sign 25-year-old Portugal midfielder William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon, with the clubs £5.5m apart in their valuations. (Telegraph)

Manchester City have been told they must pay at least £30m to sign West Brom's 29-year-old Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans. (Times - subscription required)

Paris St-Germain will not entertain the possibility of selling Germany winger Julian Draxler, 23, this summer. (ESPN FC)

Chelsea are targeting 30-year-old Inter Milan and Italy winger Antonio Candreva, with the Serie A club prepared to sell for £25m. (Mirror)

Tottenham are in advanced talks to sign Argentine centre-back Juan Foyth, 19, from Estudiantes, for a fee of around £9m. (Guardian)

Burnley are set to sign 25-year-old Leeds striker Chris Wood in a £15m deal after their first offer was rejected. (Mirror)

Birmingham manager Harry Redknapp says he still wants to sign 33-year-old former England winger Stewart Downing from Middlesbrough, but negotiations are proving difficult. (Talksport)

Leicester City defender Yohan Benalouane, 30, has been offered a three-year deal by Turkish side Osmanlispor. (L'Equipe via Leicester Mercury)

Other news

Barcelona will pay tribute to the victims of the attacks in Spain's Catalonia region with a special shirt in Sunday's La Liga opener against Real Betis. (FC Barcelona)

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has revealed he had one week off over the summer... and he took a doctor with him. (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has been told by sporting director Hasan Salihamidziche he can no longer smoke inside the club's training complex. (Daily Mail)

Barnsley are in advanced discussions with Nice's Chinese billionaire majority shareholder Chien Lee over a takeover. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has paid tribute to TV legend Sir Bruce Forsyth, who died on Friday aged 89...

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie seems pleased by the new arrival at Goodison Park...

Best of Thursday's transfer news

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez says it will be "difficult" to sign Liverpool's 25-year-old attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho because he doesn't have a release clause. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea have had a £63m bid for Juventus' 26-year-old wing-back Brazil Alex Sandro rejected. (Mirror)

Paris St-Germain are still keen to sign Monaco's 23-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabinho. (L'Equipe - in French)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, says he will not return to Stamford Bridge and intends to rejoin Atletico Madrid. (Telegraph)