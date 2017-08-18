Welsh Premier & non-League round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 18 August

Newtown v Cefn Druids: Both sides are looking to recover from opening day 3-0 defeats. Leon Clowes will be suspended following his red card against Bala Town last Friday, however The Robins have brought in Ryan Sears on loan from Shrewsbury Town.

Aberystwyth Town v Llandudno FC: Aberystwyth seek a first win of the season against a Llandudno side who seemed in good form on the opening day.

Saturday 19 August

Prestatyn Town v Barry Town United: Newly-promoted Prestatyn will look to take the positives from a 4-0 reverse to Connah's Quay. Barry are also seeking a first victory after Kanye McLaggon inspired them to an opening day draw.

The New Saints v Bala Town: The New Saints will look to recover from their shock 5-2 defeat to Bangor but must do so without Scott Quigley, who has joined Blackpool. As for Bala, they started the new season with a strong showing against Chris Hughes' Newtown and will be looking to continue that at Park Hall on Saturday night.

Cardiff Metropolitan v Bangor City: The Students will look to build on their fine start against Cefn Druids at Cyncoed where they beat Bangor 4-0 last season. However, after the visitors stunned the New Saints, they could have their work cut out.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Carmarthen Town: The Nomads are set to announce new signings as Andy Morrison's side bid to build on their 4-0 opening day win over Prestatyn. Carmarthen are bidding to pick up away points before their return to Richmond Park next month.

The FA Cup

Saturday, 19 August

Colwyn Bay v Stocksbridge Park Steels

Evo-Stik Southern League Premier League

Saturday, 19 August

Dunstable Town v Merthyr Town