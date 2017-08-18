Sean Scannell: Huddersfield Town winger joins Burton Albion on loan

From the section

Former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Sean Scannell was part of the Huddersfield Town side that won promotion to the Premier League

Huddersfield Town have loaned winger Sean Scannell to Championship side Burton Albion for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

The 26-year-old has scored nine goals in 161 Terriers appearances and played 16 games as they won promotion to the Premier League last season.

Scannell left hometown team Crystal Palace for Huddersfield in June 2012 after scoring 13 goals in 141 matches.

"He is a player who has impressed us," Brewers boss Nigel Clough said.

"He can play wide or through the middle and has pace."

Burton had been keen to re-sign Fulham forward Cauley Woodrow but he opted for a temporary move to Bristol City.

